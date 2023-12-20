Rail track bolts stolen from Kurigram-Rangpur railway line

Some people have stolen several track bolts (nuts) from the rail bridge in the Thakmaari Baddhobhumi area of Rajahat Upazila in Kurigram.

Kurigram Railway Station Master Shamsujjoha confirmed the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

New bolts have been installed in place of the lost ones. There is no problem with train operations now, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Sayedul Arif and Police Superintendent Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam visited the scene.

According to locals and railway sources, someone took the nuts from the sleepers on the rail bridge located in the Thakmaari Baddhobhumi area of Kurigram Rangpur railway line. Upon receiving the news from the rail woman at Kurigram Railway Station Master in the afternoon, they arrived and started work on the rail line.

"I have visited the scene of the incident. After talking to the railway department officials, I learned that the matter of nut theft is not an act of sabotage; someone has stolen the nuts. The railway department is working at the scene," sa id the SP.