Rail slippers found broken in Natore

A portion of railway slippers at Nishipara along Basudebpur rail gate in Naldanga upazila of Natore district was found broken.

Local people spotted the broken slippers in the morning and informed the police.

Asim Kumar Talukdar, General Manager of Railway West Zone, said the rail track broke due to pressure caused by the cold. "It is not sabotage," he said.

On information, Dewan Akramul Haque, Naldanga upazila nirbahi officer and police visited the spot.

However, a team of railway engineers, including Santahar Railway Engineer, reached the spot for repair work.

The rail communication on the route was not disrupted, he said.