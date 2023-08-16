Rail service disruption feared as running staff going on fresh strike

Running staff of the Bangladesh Railway are going on fresh strike as no gazette notification has been issued on the reinstatement of mileage allowances after a year of assurance, which has raised concerns of rail services disruption.

The running staff, including loco masters, assistant loco masters, sub loco masters or shunting loco masters, carriage attendants, guards, and ticket-checkers, also announced a demonstration from 27 August, if the notification is not issued by this time.

Currently, there is only 43% running staff against the railway's requirements and rail services are going on by doing extra duty with them. According to railway data, the number of sanctioned running staff in the railway's two regions is about 3,685. In contrast, only 1,597 running staff are working.

Retired running staff said they are facing troubles with pensions due to the non-issuance of a notification.

Earlier, they stopped duties beyond the scheduled 8 hours from 23-29 July, causing a standstill in the movement of cargo and passenger trains. However, they cancelled their protest during PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to Rangpur.

Origin of troubles

Railway running staff used to get a special overtime allowance, equal to one day's basic salary, for operating every 100 miles, or every 8 hours they work, in addition to their prescribed duty. Apart from this, 75% of their basic salary was added to their retirement pay. Pension and others used to be paid accordingly.

But the Finance Ministry scrapped the mileage facility in a letter on 3 November 2021, creating discontent among railway running staff. The ministry on 13 April last year withdrew the decision in the face of strikes of the running staff. But new complication arises over pensions.

Harassment after retirement as gazette not issued yet

In January 2022, following protests, the Finance Ministry reinstated salaries and allowances but excluded mileage benefits from pensions. Railway Minister yielded to demands on 13 April last year and promised the issuance of a new notification. But the 3 November 2021 notification is not scrapped yet, causing pension issues.

Mohammad Sajjad Hossen of Railway Sramik League warned more issues will arise if a new notification is not issued.

Mileage allowance scrapped for new recruits

According to the Railways, 298 candidates were recommended for the posts of Loco masters of Railways in the last one and a half years after various examinations. Out of this, 241 Loco masters joined the work. At present, only 180 of them are working.

Railway Running Staff Oikya Parishad leaders claim that the new recruits left their jobs because they were promised previous benefits, but the condition of scrapping mileage allowance was added upon joining.

Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan, Chattogram Divisional Convener of Running Staff and Sramik Oikya Parishad, told The Business Standard, "The absence of an anticipated notification further complicates matters, affecting pensions. Existing staff receive old-rule allowances, while the new policy applies to fresh recruits."

Md Kamrul Ahsan, director general of Railways told TBS, "Pension concerns are being partially addressed and new assistant loco masters must adhere to their joining conditions. Efforts to solve the problems of running staff are going on."