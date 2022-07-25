Rail protest: Roni sends memorandum to PM 

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 05:01 pm

File photo. The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
File photo. The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Roni has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina containing his six-point demands to address the alleged mismanagement of Bangladesh railways.

Roni met the Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi Monday (25 July).

After being harassed when buying a train ticket, Roni started a sit-in and a public mass signature campaign in front of the ticket counter of Kamalapur Railway Station on 7 July.

On 9 July, policemen barred his sit-in programme. Since then, he has stopped his signature campaign but started a 24-hour sit-in programme. Many other students joined the protest in solidarity with him.

Roni's unique protest went viral prompting the ministry to issue a statement on 21 July explaining its position against the six-point demands.

Top News / Transport

Railway / Mohiuddin Roni

