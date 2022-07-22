Rail protest: Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station

File photo. The photo was taken today around 2pm at Kamalapur Railway Station. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Kamalapur railway police have again prevented Mohiuddin Roni from entering the station by blocking the main gate of the station.

Contacted, Roni said, "Railway police blocked the main gate of Kamalapur to restrict me from entering the station."

"I have decided to continue the programme at front yard of the main gate," he added.

Earlier in the week, Kamalapur railway police allegedly abused them and injured them when Mohiuddin Roni and his fellow protesters tried to enter the station to take position demanding six points.

Around 7pm yesterday, Mohiuddin Roni and his friends took sitting programme at Shahbagh demanding the justice of violation his citizen right but later around 9:30pm, he postponed the sitting programme saying that he will continue it at Kamalapur railway Station.