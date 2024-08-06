Rail minister not there, decision on resuming services in limbo: Railway DG

With the absence of its minister, the Railway Ministry seems to be without any guidance, unable to make decisions about resuming train services that remained suspended for a considerable amount of time amid curfews and nationwide protests.

"I came to the office today. But I am unsure about what decision to make regarding the resumption of train services. There is no minister," said Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway.

"Many from the ministry are here today. Who will make the decision? I alone cannot decide," he added.

Sardar said, "I will sit with the railway secretary when he arrives. Perhaps we can decide to resume train services on a limited scale."

Iftekhar Alam Rajon, the public relations officer of the Railway Ministry, said earlier that there is no minister at the ministry right now.

"I don't even know how the office will function now. We are not working from the office today. We were asked not to attend office today for safety reasons," he said.

If all is well, Iftekhar said they might start regular office work from tomorrow.