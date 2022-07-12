Rail link with Sylhet snaps after oil tanker derails in Brahmanbaria

A wagon of an oil-carrying train derailed at Mukundpur in Vijayanagar, Brahmanbaria disrupting rail communication with Sylhet.

The accident took place at 11am on Tuesday ( 12 July) between Mukundpur and Harashpur railway stations, said Mukundpur Railway Station Master Saiful Islam.

"An oil-carrying train from Chattogram was heading towards Sylhet. A wagon of the train derailed between Mukundpur and Harashpur sections on the way. Due to this incident, the railway communication with Sylhet is suspended," he said.

Akhaura Railway Junction Assistant Executive Engineer Mahmudur Rahman said: "The rescue operation will take two to three hours to complete. Then the train communications on the route will resume after that.