Rail link with Sylhet restored after 7 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:13 pm

A wagon of an oil-carrying train derailed at Mukundpur in Vijayanagar, Brahmanbaria disrupting rail communication with Sylhet for around seven hours.

The accident took place at 11am on Tuesday ( 12 July) between Mukundpur and Harashpur railway stations, said Mukundpur Railway Station Master Saiful Islam.

"An oil-carrying train from Chattogram was heading towards Sylhet. A wagon of the train derailed between Mukundpur and Harashpur sections on the way. Due to this incident, the railway communication with Sylhet has been suspended," he said.

Akhaura Railway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazharul Karim said the train service was restored after the damaged slippers were repaired and the derailed wagons were removed from the line.

Train Derail / rail communication

