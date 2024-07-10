Rail link with other parts of country suspended amid 'Bangla Blockade'

Students put up barricades on Karwan Bazar rail crossing by placing logs in the capital on Tuesday, 10 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Train communications between Dhaka and other parts of the country have been suspended as quota protestors put up barricades on Karwan Bazar level crossing and Mohakhali level crossing in the capital, causing immense suffering to commuters.

Protesting students from different universities blocked the level crossings by placing logs around 11:00am as part of the countrywide "Bangla Blockade" programme protesting the reinstatement of quota in public service.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said the students put up barricade on the level crossing near Karwan Bazar, disrupting the train communication.

Tanim Ahmed, a private university student, said their movement will continue till evening.

About the Supreme Court's status quo order for four weeks regarding the High Court's earlier order to reinstate quota system in government jobs, he said, "Quota system need to reformed and until that we will continue our movement."

Protesters gathered at the Shahbagh intersection and chanted various slogans against the quota system, bringing vehicular movement in the area to a halt.

Besides, a group of students blocked Karwanbazar FDC point road, disrupting traffic movement.

Meanwhile, students were seen blocking roads in Mohakhali Amtoli, Science Laboratory and Merul Badda, halting traffic.

In some areas, commuters were seen trying to reach their destinations on foot.

The quota protesters have been observing the "Bangla Blockade" programme in the capital and other parts of the country blocking different intersections in the capital, railways and highway in other parts of the country, causing woes to people.