Raid at RU hall allegedly by BCL leaves students with fear

A raid conducted late at night yesterday (16 July) allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at the Madar Bux Hall of Rajshahi University wielding locally-made weapons, created panic among the general students living there.

According to eyewitnesses, quota reform protesters were chanting slogans at the hall around 12:50am today (16 July). The President and General Secretary of BCL's RU unit and their followers carried out a raid there from 1:10am to 1:35am.

During this time, BCL leaders and activists are said to have gone to each room of the hall and searched them, with sticks in their hands.

The students said at the time of the raid, General Secretary of BCL's RU unit Asadullah Hil Galib said to the students, "Shout now if you can." Some of his followers also insulted the students verbally. They forced the students to open up their doors, questioned them, and shouted at the students.

Later, RU Proctor Asabul Haque, Hall Provost Md Rokonuzzaman and Hall Tutor Amirul Islam said to have gone to the spot and taken the BCL leaders to the Proctor's room. The student wing's leaders then left the place after talking with the proctor.

Galib's phone was found switched off when journalists tried to reach him.

Contacted, Madar Bux Hall Provost Md Rokonuzzaman said, "There has not been any raid at the hall. I went to sleep at 4:00am."