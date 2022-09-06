Rahul Gandhi calls on PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 11:11 pm

Rahul Gandhi calls on PM Sheikh Hasina

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 11:11 pm
Rahul Gandhi calls on PM Sheikh Hasina

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the visiting Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday (6 September), reports The Hindu.

They had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues, according to Congress.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit. She held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during which the two sides inked pacts in key areas, including trade and river water sharing.

Sheikh Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and held bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.

