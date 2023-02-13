Rahima, her daughters should be punished for staging abduction: PBI

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has recommended punishment for Rahima Begum, and her daughters Mariam Mannan and Aduri Aktar, for staging her own abduction.

The PBI submitted the investigation report to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday (13 February).

"The investigation did not find any evidence of Rahima's abduction. Rather, the evidence uncovered that her daughter Mariam Mannan helped stage the entire thing to frame their neighbour over a land dispute. Rahima went into hiding herself," Superintendent of Police Syed Mushfiqur Rahman of PBI Khulna said in a media briefing.

Rahima, 55, went missing on 27 August from her house in Khulna city's Uttar Banikpara.

According to police, Rahima changed her location several times during the 28 days of her disappearance. When Rahima was in Dhaka, her daughter Mariam Mannan provided her clothes and medicine, and sent her to Bandarban. Later, she went to a Quddus Molla's home in Faridpur.

On 25 September, Rahima Begum was found and brought home. Later, she was handed over to her family after her statement was recorded in court.