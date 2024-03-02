Rafiqul made Dhaka North acting chief engineer

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Superintending Engineer (electricity circle) Md Rafiqul Islam has been given the responsibility of the acting chief engineer of the corporation.

The DNCC authorities issued an office order in this regard on 27 February.

According to the order, Md Rafiqul Islam was given the responsibility as the chief engineer. The previous chief engineer went into post-retirement leave on 20 February

Rafiqul Islam, now superintendent engineer of the electrical engineering circle, joined undivided Dhaka City Corporation on 28 April 1997 as an assistant engineer of the electrical engineering circle.

Sources at DNCC said that he would continue the charge until the next chief engineer joined.