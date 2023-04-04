Rafiq's search for his brother Shafayet amid the inferno

As the massive fire raged on in Bangabazar this morning and authorities struggled to bring it under control, a younger brother searched for his elder brother amid the inferno.

Md Rafiqul Islam is the younger brother of Shafayet, who owns an RMG shop named Hasan Garments on the 2nd floor of the market.

Since the fire, he said his elder brother is missing.

"My brother invested tk2 crore worth of RMG products targeting Eid, now he is missing," he said.