Rafeed Elahi Chowdhury makes it to INMA 30 under 30

The International News Media Association (INMA) on Thursday unveiled its list of 30 young professionals judged to be rising stars in the global news media industry for 2021.

Rafeed Elahi Chowdhury, currently working as the lead of content and product growth at The Business Standard, made it to the top 30 list, competing against 133 media professionals from all over the globe, under the "Content" category, said a press release.

Criteria for selection included being under 30 years of age, early-career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.

The INMA is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue in a multi-platform environment.

INMA community consists of nearly 19,000 members at 900+ news media companies in 76 countries, representing tens of thousands of news brands.