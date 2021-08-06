Rabindranath Tagore's 80th death anniversary today 

Rabindranath Tagore. Illustration: Collected
Rabindranath Tagore. Illustration: Collected

Today marks the 80th death anniversary of world-famous poet and pioneer of Bangla literature Rabindranath Tagore. 

Multiple organisations are arranging programmes observing the day both online and offline, while television channels and streaming services are airing special productions based on his works.

Tagore, who enriched the Bengali language and literature with his astounding talent and merit, died on this day in 1941 at the age of 80.

Commemorating his achievements and contribution to the Bangla language, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will stream a discussion in the afternoon from their Facebook page. 

Chhayanaut will broadcast a virtual programme comprising recorded videos of Tagore songs rendered by its artists in the evening titled "Shrabaner Amantrane" from their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi will stream a live programme on its Facebook page in the evening. 

Tagore was a poet, visual artist, playwright, novelist, as well as a composer whose works reshaped Bangla literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Born on May 7, 1861 at Jorasanko Mansion in Kolkata, he was the youngest of 13 surviving children of Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi.

He became Asia's first Nobel laureate after winning the Nobel Prize in literature for his mesmerising book Gitanjali in 1913.

Two of his songs are now the national anthems of Bangladesh and India -- Amar Sonar Bangla and Jana Gana Mana -- respectively.

Rabindranath Tagore

