Rabindra University students call off demo after assurance from education minister

Students of Rabindra University have called off their protests demanding the expulsion of the teacher accused of cutting the hair of 16 students during an examination.

The move came on Saturday after receiving assurance from Education Minister Dipu Moni that the students' demands would be met.

Nazmul Hasan Papon, the spokesperson for the protesting students, said, "We have talked with the education minister over the phone regarding this issue.

"She assured us that the accused teacher, Farhana Yasmin, would be expelled after a review of the probe body report thus we have called off our demonstration."

"However, we will hold a peaceful sit-in in front of the administrative building during office hours. We will again take the streets if our demands are not met by Monday," Papon said.

Contacted, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university Abdul Latif said, "A meeting has been called at 12pm to decide on the next course of action. Chairpersons and administrative officers of all the departments are going to attend the meeting."

"The allegations against the accused teacher have been proven through primary investigation. This is why she has been suspended.

"There is a due process that needs to be followed in order to fire someone. The students must understand this and give us time," added Latif, who is also the treasurer of the university.

Meanwhile, the head of the probe committee and chairman of the Rabindra Studies Department, said: "We are likely to submit our findings to university authorities by Monday."

The university syndicate, on Thursday, suspended Farhana and published a notification announcing the closure of all academic and administrative activities of the university.

However, a revised notification was issued the next day mentioning that only the scheduled exams have been postponed till further notice.

According to students, the university's assistant proctor, Farhana Yasmin Baten allegedly cut 16 student's hair with scissors and humiliated them in the exam hall on 26 September.

The incident went viral when the victim students posted about it on Facebook in protest.

However, Farhana Yasmin called Nazmul Hasan Tuhin, one of the protesting students, to her chamber. She insulted him and threatened to expel him permanently from the university.

After facing the humiliation, Tuhin tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills in his room at Shah Makhdum Hall the following day.

He was then rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment at Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College.