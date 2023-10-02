Rabindra University introduces paternity leave becoming first in Bangladesh's education sector

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 06:58 pm

Rabindra University introduces paternity leave becoming first in Bangladesh&#039;s education sector

Rabindra University, named after the renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore, has become the first educational institution in the country to introduce paternity leave.

The decision was officially approved during the 24th syndicate meeting held on 26 September, reports Prothom Alo.

Chairman of the Sociology Department at Rabindra University, Rifat-ur-Rahman, confirmed that the provision for paternity leave has already been put into effect.

"If a teacher becomes a father in October, he will be eligible for 15 days of paternity leave, in accordance with the new rules. This leave can be availed for up to two children," he added.

Furthermore, beneficiaries of paternity leave will be entitled to all other educational leave benefits.

"Rabindra University bears the name of the universal poet, Rabindranath. As such, the policies of this institution should reflect a universal approach. The introduction of paternity leave aligns with this principle, recognising the issue on a global scale," Professor Rifat added.

