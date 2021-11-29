Rabindra University forced haircut incident: Accused teacher reinstated

The Rabindra University administration has announced that the accused teacher in the incident of forced haircut of 14 students will be reinstated.

Following the incident on 26 September this year, Associate Professor Farhana Yasmin Baten was suspended.

An office order regarding the reinstatement was hung on the notice board of the academic building on Sunday afternoon, which the registrar of the university Sohrab Hossain signed on 21 November.

The notice reads, "Lecturer Farhana Yasmin Baten has been instructed to refrain from teaching, taking exams and all other academic and administrative activities of the students till the end of the academic activities of the Department of Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20."

On 26 September, Farhana Yasmin Baten, also then assistant proctor of the university, forcefully issued haircuts of 14 students at the entrance of an exam hall and humiliated them afterwards, triggering protests, including hunger strikes demanding expulsion of the teacher.

The incident which went viral on social media, also led to one of the victims trying to commit suicide.

Following the haircut incident and subsequent protests, university authorities suspended Farhana Yasmin Baten and formed a five-member probe committee of their own. Upon assurances from Education Minister Dipu Moni, students called off their protest only to take to the streets again after a university syndicate meeting failed to take any decision on the matter till 22 October.

Agitated students at one point locked the gates of the academic building confining 34 teachers and staff, who were later freed by the police.

On 26 October the acting vice chancellor assured to give a decision regarding action against Farhana by 28 November and the students agreed to call off their protests.

On 27 October, a team from University Grants Commission (UGC) came to Rabindra University for a thorough investigation.

The UGC delegation also spoke to the five-member investigation committee of the university, the victim students, the accused teacher and the four students who led the student movement, the officers and staff involved in the investigation and the department chairman.

The notice of reinstating Lecturer Farhana Yasmin came a month after the visit.