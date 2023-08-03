RAB strengthens patrolling in parts of Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 05:28 pm

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 05:28 pm
Photo: RAB-2
Photo: RAB-2

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2 on Thursday beefed up security in areas under its jurisdiction to avert any untoward situation. 

The targeted areas include Mohammadpur, Adabar, Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Newmarket, Hazaribagh, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, Tejgaon, and the Tejgaon industrial zones of the capital.

An adequate number of patrol teams, comprising both vans and motorcycles, have been deployed as part of a Special Robust Patrol arrangement. 

The move comes a day before the scheduled political programmes of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The RAB, however, has not said the programmes are the reason behind the increased security. 

On Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul announced that they will hold a rally in front of the party office in the capital's Nayapaltan area to protest the sentencing of Tarique to nine years in prison and his wife Zubaida to three years in a graft case filed in 2007. 

Meanwhile, Jamaat is scheduled to hold a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday in demand of a free, fair, and credible general election under a caretaker government.

