Rab rescues teen victim of human trafficking, arrests 3

A teenage girl, entrapped in a love affair by human traffickers, was recently rescued by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab – 7) in the course of which three members of a human trafficking gang were also arrested from different places in Dhaka and Chattogram. The arrestees are Naiym (22), Asaduzzaman Nur (27), and Fatema Begum (30).

The news was confirmed to The Business Standard by Flight Lieutenant Niaz M Chapal, senior assistant director (Public Relations) of Rab – 7.

He said the group entrapped the girl in a love affair and convinced her to flee to get married to Naiym, a member of a human trafficking ring.

On 14 December, Alam, the father of the girl, filed a missing complaint about the girl who worked as a housemaid in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila, and said the girl had been missing for two days.

Soon, Rab started investigating and traced the girl to the bus counter of Hanif Enterprise in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

The girl told Rab about the group who convinced her to flee which helped Rab trace the human trafficking group, resulting in the arrests. The culprits have so far confessed to their involvement in the matter.