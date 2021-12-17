Rab rescues teen victim of human trafficking, arrests 3

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Rab rescues teen victim of human trafficking, arrests 3

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:59 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

A teenage girl, entrapped in a love affair by human traffickers, was recently rescued by the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab – 7) in the course of which three members of a human trafficking gang were also arrested from different places in Dhaka and Chattogram. The arrestees are Naiym (22), Asaduzzaman Nur (27), and Fatema Begum (30).

The news was confirmed to The Business Standard by Flight Lieutenant Niaz M Chapal, senior assistant director (Public Relations) of Rab – 7.

He said the group entrapped the girl in a love affair and convinced her to flee to get married to Naiym, a member of a human trafficking ring. 

On 14 December, Alam, the father of the girl, filed a missing complaint about the girl who worked as a housemaid in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila, and said the girl had been missing for two days. 

Soon, Rab started investigating and traced the girl to the bus counter of Hanif Enterprise in Dhaka on Wednesday night. 

The girl told Rab about the group who convinced her to flee which helped Rab trace the human trafficking group, resulting in the arrests. The culprits have so far confessed to their involvement in the matter.

 

Top News / Crime

RAB / Kidnap / human trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

10h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

5h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

7h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

7h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 