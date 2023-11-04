RAB to provide route escort if bus owners want

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said they will provide escort on long-routes if requested by bus owners during the BNP-Jamaat blockade enforced tomorrow.

RAB's Director of Legal and Media Wing Khandoker Al Moin made the statement while briefing the media on nationwide security measures during the blockade.

He said approximately 300 patrol teams from the elite force will be deployed across the country.

"If any bus owner or owners' association requests patrol team assistance on any route in the country, the concerned area's patrol team will provide the support," he added.

During the 2015 blockade, it became a common sight to see goods-laden trucks travelling to Dhaka under police escort – the government's attempt to cool the market, which was coming undone in the face of spiralling inflation owing to the political deadlock.