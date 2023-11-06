RAB officials attacked by locals while arresting BNP leader in Cox’s Bazar

A few RAB officials were injured after being attacked during an operation to arrest Upazila BNP General Secretary Sultan Mahmud in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The incident occured around 10pm Sunday (5 November) in Painasia area of Jalipalong union in Ukhiya.

However, the names of the injured Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials have not been disclosed yet.

District BNP President Shahjahan Chowdhury claimed three of their party members were injured in police firing.

He told The Business Standard, "RAB first went to arrest BNP leader Sultan Mahmud around 9pm. They could not carry out the operation due to obstruction of villagers. Later, after 10pm, they came to carry out the operation with 200 members of the joint forces. However, they were obstructed by residents of a few villages again.

"RAB then demolished six houses in the area and opened fire. Three people were injured by the bullets and are being treated at a private hospital in the area."

When contacted, RAB 15 commander Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain asked to contact the spokesperson of RAB. However, RAB-15 spokesperson Abdus Salam did not receive the call.

Apart from this, the Ukhiya Additional Superintendent of Police and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Ukhiya police station could not be reached either.