RAB officials attacked by locals while arresting BNP leader in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

RAB officials attacked by locals while arresting BNP leader in Cox’s Bazar

A few members of the elite force were injured in the attack

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 02:35 pm
RAB officials attacked by locals while arresting BNP leader in Cox’s Bazar

A few RAB officials were injured after being attacked during an operation to arrest Upazila BNP General Secretary Sultan Mahmud in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The incident occured around 10pm Sunday (5 November) in Painasia area of Jalipalong union in Ukhiya.

However, the names of the injured Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials have not been disclosed yet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

District BNP President Shahjahan Chowdhury claimed three of their party members were injured in police firing.

He told The Business Standard, "RAB first went to arrest BNP leader Sultan Mahmud around 9pm. They could not carry out the operation due to obstruction of villagers. Later, after 10pm, they came to carry out the operation with 200 members of the joint forces. However, they were obstructed by residents of a few villages again.

"RAB then demolished six houses in the area and opened fire. Three people were injured by the bullets and are being treated at a private hospital in the area."

When contacted, RAB 15 commander Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain asked to contact the spokesperson of RAB. However, RAB-15 spokesperson Abdus Salam did not receive the call.

Apart from this, the Ukhiya Additional Superintendent of Police and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Ukhiya police station could not be reached either.

Top News

RAB / arrest / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

3h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

5h | Panorama
Sheuly Begum, in her mid-50s, said she lives in constant fear of either incurring a loss or her small roadside stall (located in Naya Paltan) being damaged. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

The lives of small vendors around political hotspots of Dhaka

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

18h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

17h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

19h | TBS Today