RAB not concerned about US visa restriction, says spokesperson

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is not concerned about the US visa restrictions, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said today.

"We are working to create a society free of militants and terrorism. Visa restriction was imposed in December 2021 against 7 senior RAB officers. So this issue is not new. We are not concerned about it," he said during a press conference at RAB's media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Tuesday (3 October).

"Since the establishment of RAB, we have been working to create a society free from terrorism. We are carrying on our duties. They are acting on their discretion, we are doing our duty," the official said.

He also said the elite force gets into action if anything sensational happens.

"Even a militant organisation like Jamatul Ansar Al Hindal Sharqiya has been uprooted by RAB. We are doing our job," he added.

The US introduced the visa policy on 24 May with the objective of ensuring fair and free elections in Bangladesh.

On 22 September, the US said that it is moving forward with plans to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for obstructing the democratic electoral process. This group includes members of law enforcement, ruling political parties, and opposition parties.

This development follows previous sanctions imposed by the United States in December 2021, which targeted seven officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on allegations of human rights violations.

Notably, among those who faced sanctions were the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and the former director-general (DG) of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Besides, additional persons found complicit in undermining the election may also be found ineligible for US visas under this policy in the future, the US Department of State said.