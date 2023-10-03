RAB not concerned about US visa restriction, says spokesperson

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:57 pm

Related News

RAB not concerned about US visa restriction, says spokesperson

"We are working to create a society free of militants and terrorism. Visa restriction was imposed in December 2021 against 7 senior RAB officers. So this issue is not new. We are not concerned about it," RAB Legal and Media Wing  Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is not concerned about the US visa restrictions, RAB's Legal and Media Wing  Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said today. 

"We are working to create a society free of militants and terrorism. Visa restriction was imposed in December 2021 against 7 senior RAB officers. So this issue is not new. We are not concerned about it," he said during a press conference at RAB's media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Tuesday (3 October).

US imposes sanctions on RAB, 7 officials over human rights abuse

"Since the establishment of RAB, we have been working to create a society free from terrorism. We are carrying on our duties. They are acting on their discretion, we are doing our duty," the official said. 

He also said the elite force gets into action if anything sensational happens.

"Even a militant organisation like Jamatul Ansar Al Hindal Sharqiya has been uprooted by RAB. We are doing our job," he added.

The US introduced the visa policy on 24 May with the objective of ensuring fair and free elections in Bangladesh.

On 22 September, the US said that it is moving forward with plans to impose visa restrictions on individuals responsible for obstructing the democratic electoral process. This group includes members of law enforcement, ruling political parties, and opposition parties.

This development follows previous sanctions imposed by the United States in December 2021, which targeted seven officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on allegations of human rights violations.

Notably, among those who faced sanctions were the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and the former director-general (DG) of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Besides, additional persons found complicit in undermining the election may also be found ineligible for US visas under this policy in the future, the US Department of State said.

Top News

US visa restrictions / Bangladesh / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

5h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

23h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

16m | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

2h | TBS Economy
Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

18h | TBS World