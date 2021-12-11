RAB is not abusing human rights rather protecting it: Spokesperson  

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is not violating human rights rather the force is working to protect it, its spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin has said.

He made the remarks while responding to journalists regarding the allegation of human rights violations made by the US against the elite force.

The press briefing was held at RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

"We heard about the US sections through the media. We are yet to receive any official letter regarding this. We will take necessary steps to verify it through the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we receive an official letter," said Commander Al Moin.

Earlier, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed, and former RAB-7 commanding officer Lt Col Miftah Uddin Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.

