RAB member injured in Tombru drive out of danger

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 05:45 pm

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) member Sohel Barua, who was injured during a drive at the Bandarban border, is now out of danger.

On Monday night, an officer of DGFI was shot dead and Sohel was wounded while conducting a joint drive against drug smugglers at the Tombru border.

Dr Md Fazle Elahi, associate professor of the Blue Unit of the Department of Neurosurgery at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the RAB official had a lot of blood clots in his head.

"It was surgically removed. A CT scan was carried out. Reports indicate that his surgery was a success. Now he is doing much better than before and is able to talk. Sohel is safe now," he told The Business Standard.

Jibon Barua, Sohel's brother, said their family hails from Bishwa Colony area of Akbarshah in Chattogram district.

