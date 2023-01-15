RAB made 'tremendous progress' in 'respecting rights' while performing duties: Top US diplomat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

RAB made 'tremendous progress' in 'respecting rights' while performing duties: Top US diplomat

However, he did not mention any specific comment on withdrawn sanction on RAB

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 05:01 pm
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 15, 2023. Photo: Screen grab.
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 15, 2023. Photo: Screen grab.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has said that Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has made "tremendous progress" in performing its duties while respecting human rights. 

However, he did not make any specific comment regarding the withdrawal of sanctions on RAB. On 10 December 2021, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

"We recognise this. This is amazing work. It shows that RAB is able to carry out its counterterrorism efforts and important functions while respecting human rights," Donald Lu said during a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday (15 January). 

He said they had a good discussion about RAB and he referred to the recent statement issued by Human Rights Watch that recognised "tremendous progress" in the area of reducing extrajudicial killings.

"We had a very honest and open discussion," Lu added.

When asked about the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, Lu said it is "not a club", but it is a matter of joining or not joining.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke on the occasion.

 

Top News

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) / US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC