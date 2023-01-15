RAB made 'tremendous progress' in 'respecting rights' while performing duties: Top US diplomat

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 15, 2023. Photo: Screen grab.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has said that Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has made "tremendous progress" in performing its duties while respecting human rights.

However, he did not make any specific comment regarding the withdrawal of sanctions on RAB. On 10 December 2021, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

"We recognise this. This is amazing work. It shows that RAB is able to carry out its counterterrorism efforts and important functions while respecting human rights," Donald Lu said during a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday (15 January).

@State_SCA Assistant Secretary Lu met with Foreign Minister @AKAbdulMomen, State Minister @MdShahriarAlam & Foreign Secretary @FSMasud to discuss strengthening U.S.-Bangladesh relations and the importance of human rights for all. #USBDPartnership pic.twitter.com/lFFD6D1RZ3— U.S. Embassy Dhaka (@usembassydhaka) January 15, 2023

He said they had a good discussion about RAB and he referred to the recent statement issued by Human Rights Watch that recognised "tremendous progress" in the area of reducing extrajudicial killings.

"We had a very honest and open discussion," Lu added.

When asked about the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, Lu said it is "not a club", but it is a matter of joining or not joining.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke on the occasion.