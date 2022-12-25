RAB launches special drive to free Sundarbans from robbers

UNB
25 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Photo: UNB
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have launched a special drive to free the world's largest mangrove forest, Sundarbans, from robbers – to ensure security of fishermen.

A special team named "Elite Tigers" of the battalion launched the drive on Saturday noon through a long range patrolling in Sharankhola, Joymoni, Baroitala, Andarmanik, Mrigamari and others spots. The drive will continue while another team, "Bengal Tigers", with trawlers is kept standby to response to emergency calls.

Robbers abducted 11 fishermen from different areas of the Sundarbans between December 13 and 18.

Last Wednesday, police claimed that the robbers left the fishermen in the face of their drives. Some of the rescued fisherman, however, claimed that they were released after paying ransom to the abductors. Police denied this claim.

Commandant Md Badruzzoha, of Rab-6, said they launched the special drive to bring the robbers, who recently kidnapped fishermen, under the law through identification.

"We are determined to free the Sundarbans from the criminals at any cost," Lt Col Mostak Ahmed, commandant of the RAB-6, said.

The RAB officer further said that law enforcers will always stand by the fishermen to provide security.

