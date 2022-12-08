RAB is on highest alert centering BNP's Dec 10 rally

Anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been kept on the highest alert centering BNP's rally in the capital on 10 December.

"RAB has been beefed up its utmost surveillance in the capital and its outskirts to maintain law and order as well as to thwart any anarchy and sabotage centering the gathering," said a RAB release this evening.

Apart from the routine patrol, the RAB has also intensified its security measures to ensure safety and security to the people and their property, the release added.

To prevent any attack and sabotage, the RAB is also conducting search at different check-posts at entry and exist points, important places, diplomatic zones and establishments in the capital.

"RAB personnel intensified intelligence surveillance and patrol throughout the country so that miscreants cannot create any anarchy or do sabotage in the name of BNP's public rally," it said.

The elite force is also enhanced its cyber surveillance to prevent ill efforts of the vested quarter through spreading false information and rumor online while RAB's special force teams, dog squads, bomb disposal unit and helicopter have been kept ready to avert any untoward situation anywhere.