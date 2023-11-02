RAB finds RMG worker believed to be dead in Mirpur clash

RAB finds RMG worker believed to be dead in Mirpur clash

Garments worker Josna Begum was found in Mirpur’s Pallabi area on 1 November. Photo: Collected
A garments worker – who was believed to be dead after a clash erupted during Tuesday's protest in Mirpur – has been found alive, said the Rapid Action Battalion today.

Josna Begum was found in Mirpur's Pallabi area on Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Abdur Rahman, commanding officer of RAB-4 confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The garment workers protested against the alleged attacks and deaths during their programme yesterday, said the RAB official.

The workers had informed the elite force that Josna was killed in the clash and her body went missing.

Later, the RAB investigated the incident. On information, they found Josna Pallabi's Kalshi area in Mirpur. 

"She is healthy and currently at home. The RAB-4 has been in constant contact with her," said the RAB official. 

"Legal action will be taken against the attackers," he added. 

RAB-4 Additional SP Muzahidul Islam told TBS, "When the workers spread a rumour that three people were killed in Tuesday's clash with the police and locals, we asked them to provide details of the deceased. They couldn't share the names or other details."

"Later, we thoroughly searched several hospitals in Agargaon and Mirpur. Then we came to know about an injured worker Josna Begum who is now at her Rahmat camp home in Kalshi. She is injured but her condition is not critical," said the SP.

"Actually, the workers tried to destabilise the situation by spreading rumors about three workers' being killed," he added.

