RAB director general’s wife dies

Dilruba Khurshid Baby, wife of RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain, has died today in the capital this afternoon.

She died at their residence around 3:30pm, police said.

RAB's media wing director Khandaker Al Moin said Dilruba had been suffering from health problems for months and was undergoing treatment.

A RAB officer said that DG RAB Khurshid was at the home ministry for a meeting in the afternoon when he learned that his wife's health was deteriorating.

Inspector General of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner and senior police officials visited the RAB director general's residence.

Dilruba will be buried at Gopalganj, according to RAB officials.

