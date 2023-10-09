RAB director general’s wife dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

RAB director general’s wife dies

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 09:29 pm
RAB director general’s wife dies

Dilruba Khurshid Baby, wife of RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain, has died today in the capital this afternoon.

She died at their residence around 3:30pm, police said.

RAB's media wing director Khandaker Al Moin said Dilruba had been suffering from health problems for months and was undergoing treatment.

A RAB officer said that DG RAB Khurshid was at the home ministry for a meeting in the afternoon when he learned that his wife's health was deteriorating.

Inspector General of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner and senior police officials visited the RAB director general's residence.

Dilruba will be buried at Gopalganj, according to RAB officials.
 

Rab DG M Khurshid Hossain / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

10h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

11h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1d | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

9h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

23h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1d | TBS Food