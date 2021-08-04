RAB detains Raj Multimedia owner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:52 pm

Related News

RAB detains Raj Multimedia owner

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:52 pm
Nazrul Islam Raj. Photo: Collected
Nazrul Islam Raj. Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj today.

Earlier in the evening, the RAB Intelligence Unit commenced a drive at his residence in Banani.

According to RAB sources, the operation was launched based on information from actor Pori Moni who was detained today in another raid by RAB Intelligence unit.

"As Pori Moni shared some information with us, we are now raiding his (Raj) Banai road 7, house 41 residence," RAB Intelligence Wing Director Lt Col Khairul Islam told The Business Standard. 

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Earlier RAB seized a huge amount of narcotics and alcohol from Pori Moni's house during the drive.

She was taken to the RAB headquarters after detention.

However, law enforcers did not brief the media on what grounds the actor was detained.

Earlier, Major Roisul Azam Moni, deputy director of the RAB Media wing, told TBS that they conducted the drive following specific allegations against her.

Top News

Raj Multimedia / RAB / Pori Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

7h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August