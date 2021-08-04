RAB detains Raj Multimedia owner

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj today.

Earlier in the evening, the RAB Intelligence Unit commenced a drive at his residence in Banani.

According to RAB sources, the operation was launched based on information from actor Pori Moni who was detained today in another raid by RAB Intelligence unit.

"As Pori Moni shared some information with us, we are now raiding his (Raj) Banai road 7, house 41 residence," RAB Intelligence Wing Director Lt Col Khairul Islam told The Business Standard.

Earlier RAB seized a huge amount of narcotics and alcohol from Pori Moni's house during the drive.

She was taken to the RAB headquarters after detention.

However, law enforcers did not brief the media on what grounds the actor was detained.

Earlier, Major Roisul Azam Moni, deputy director of the RAB Media wing, told TBS that they conducted the drive following specific allegations against her.