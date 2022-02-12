RAB detains driver of pick-up van that killed 5 brothers in Cox's Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday detained the driver of a pick-up van that ploughed into a group of nine siblings walking back home from a temple in Cox's Bazar last week.

Tuesday's horrific accident on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway in Chakaria upazila left five brothers dead on the spot. Four other siblings were also injured in the accident.

Acting on a tip-off, a Rab-15 team raided Dhaka's Mohammadpur area this morning and detained the van driver, Shahidul Islam alias Saiful, 22, sources told UNB.

During primary interrogation, Saiful confessed to his guilt, said RAB.

Saiful has no driving license and has been driving pick-up van, 'Chander Gari' and mini truck for the last two years.

On a fateful day, Saiful along with his nephew Rabiul and Tarek, son of the pick-up van owner, was heading towards Cox's Bazar for delivering vegetables.

Saiful could not see the victims standing in the area for crossing the road due to poor visibility caused by fog and high speed of the vehicle and the driver lost control over steering, said RAB.

Tuesday's accident occurred around 5am near Memorial Christian Hospital in the Malumghat area of Chakaria when the nine siblings were crossing a road.

The nine had gone to a nearby temple to offer prayers for their father who was killed a day before.

Plaban Sushil, another brother lodged a complaint with Chakaria Police.