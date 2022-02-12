RAB detains driver of pick-up van that killed 5 brothers in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
12 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

RAB detains driver of pick-up van that killed 5 brothers in Cox's Bazar

UNB
12 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday detained the driver of a pick-up van that ploughed into a group of nine siblings walking back home from a temple in Cox's Bazar last week.

Tuesday's horrific accident on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway in Chakaria upazila left five brothers dead on the spot. Four other siblings were also injured in the accident.

Acting on a tip-off, a Rab-15 team raided Dhaka's Mohammadpur area this morning and detained the van driver, Shahidul Islam alias Saiful, 22, sources told UNB.

During  primary interrogation, Saiful confessed to his guilt, said RAB.

Saiful has no driving license  and has been driving pick-up van, 'Chander Gari' and mini truck for the last two years.

On a fateful day, Saiful along with his nephew Rabiul and Tarek, son of the pick-up van owner, was heading towards Cox's Bazar for delivering vegetables.

Saiful could not see the victims standing in the area for crossing the road due to poor visibility caused by fog  and high speed of the vehicle and the driver lost control over steering, said RAB.

Tuesday's accident occurred around 5am near Memorial Christian Hospital in the Malumghat area of Chakaria when the nine siblings were crossing a road.

The nine had gone to a nearby temple to offer prayers for their father who was killed a day before.

Plaban Sushil, another brother lodged a complaint with Chakaria Police.

Top News

road accident / Cox's Bazar / killed 5 brothers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

7h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 