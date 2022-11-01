RAB chief defers to govt on reforms in light of US sanctions

It is the government's responsibility to enact the reforms deemed necessary following the US sanctions on RAB, the elite force's Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain has said.

The government has responded to all the allegations against the force and is working on the required reforms, he added.

"If anyone commits a crime in the force, action will be taken as per the rules of the organisation," the RAB DG reiterated.

Hossain was speaking to the media at RAB-9 headquarters in Majidpur, Sylhet on Monday.

In December 2021, the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on RAB and seven former and current officials of the agency, including recently retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benzir Ahmed, also a former DG of the paramilitary force.