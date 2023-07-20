RAB building fined Tk1 lakh as aedes larvae found

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been fined Tk1 lakh after Dhaka South found aedes larvae in one of its under-construction buildings at Shajahanpur in the capital.

During an anti-dengue drive on Thursday, Dhaka South Executive Magistrate Tanvir-Al-Nasif fined Rakibul Islam, site engineer of Mazid and Sons, the constructing company of the under-construction RAB-3 headquarters at Shajahanpur in DSCC ward-11, Tk1 lakh.

On Thursday, seven mobile courts of the Dhaka south city operated anti-dengue drives in Eskaton Garden, Basabo, Nazimuddin Road, Alu Bazar, Gopibagh, Green Model Town, Amin Mohammad Housing and Konapara areas.

On the day, Dhaka South carried out special combing operations against the dengue menace in a total of 92 establishments, including 22 police stations and checkposts, 36 educational institutes, and 34 mosques, staff quarters and other establishments.

The drives were coordinated by the city corporation's Health Department and Waste Management Department.

Along with many other establishments, Brothers Club, Dhanmondi Superior Type Government Housing, Lal Fakir's Shrine, Hussaini Dalan Road, Chhota Katra Jame Masjid, Mahanagar General Hospital, Bangladesh Bank Colony at IG Gate and Shyampur Big Mosque came under inspection during the drives yesterday.
 

