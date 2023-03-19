RAB becomes people's trust force: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has become a force of mass people's trust.

"The RAB has become a symbol of trust and confidence for people in the country due to its unparallel success in curbing militancy, extortion, piracy, robbery and also crime," he said.

The minister addressed as the special guest a programme marking the 19th founding anniversary of elite anti-crime force at its headquarters in the city's Kurmitola area.

Maintaining law and order is a precondition for development of a country, he said, adding that the RAB has been ensuring social security by stopping terrorism, extortion, robberies and frauds properly.

"The RAB has become a force of people's trust in ensuring public security," the home minister said.

He said the world heritage site Sundarbans is now free from piracy due to the praiseworthy work of the RAB.

Besides, the elite force brought 405 pirates in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar under the rehabilitation programme initiated by government, Kamal added.

He said the RAB arrested accused of rape cases, murder cases and kidnapping (abduction) cases and, therefore, the victims finally got justice.

On the human ground, the RAB has been standing beside the distressed, the poor and the disabled people.

The home minister said that RAB brought relief to the public by conducting successful operations against militants in the past.

Three thousand members of various militant organizations have been arrested since its inception, he said, adding the RAB is ensuring round-the-clock surveillance in the cyber world along with field level surveillance to suppress militancy.

Kamal said the RAB is following zero tolerance policy to fight militancy. The role of RAB is paramount in the successful operation along with other law and order personnel, he added.