RAB arrests two criminals with firearms in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-7 have arrested two youths with five locally made guns and 11 rounds of cartridges at Fashiakhali in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The arrested Md Mossadek and Nezam Uddin are residents of the Rongmahal and Uttar Para areas of Chakaria upazila.

They both are notorious criminals, Chattogram RAB's Senior Director Md Nurul Absar said.

He told The Business Standard that the duo used the recovered weapons to exert influence in their locality, intimidate opponents, and ensure security in buying and selling, and carrying narcotics.

A case under Arms Act has been filed against the arrestees at Chakaria police station.

The recovered firearms and cartridges were handed over to the police station, the RAB officer added.

