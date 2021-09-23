RAB arrests top drug dealer with heroin worth Tk20 lakh in Sirajganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:03 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a drug dealer from Mohishluti Bazar on Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Sirajganj's Tarash upazila on Wednesday evening.

The detainee Abdus Salam, 32, had been selling drugs for a long time evading law enforcers, said a press release of the elite force.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-12, led by operations officer ASP Mostafizur Rahman, raided the area and detained Abdus Salam along with 206g of heroin, one truck, a mobile phone used for drug dealings, and Tk2000 cash.

A case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act 2018 and he was handed over to Tarash police station along with the seized evidence. 

