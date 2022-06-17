RAB arrests serial rapist from Dhaka

Rab has arrested a man accused in a case over raping a schoolgirl at gunpoint in Pirojpur district.

Accused Shamim Hossain Mridha, 32, has been described by law enforcement agencies as a serial rapist.

Shamim, hailing from Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila, was arrested on Thursday from Dhaka's Uttara, Rab said.

According to the police, Shamim raped the schoolgirl at gunpoint on 11 June. The girl's mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bhandaria police station in this regard following the crime.

Students and teachers from the girl's school also staged a human chain asking for justice for the survivor.

Members from the Detective Branch of Rab Headquarters and a team of Rab-8 arrested Shamim from the capital. The arrestee has confessed his crime, saying that he raped the girl while she was returning home after exam at her school.

The accused fled the scene after the assault and hid in Dhaka to avoid arrest, according to the case.

He also tried to rape a SSC examinee after breaking in to her house during early hours on 26th January, 2015. He also raped a madrassah-student threatening with a chopper on 1 November , 2017.

Shamim also harassed another madrassah-student sexually on 10 October, 2021.

He works both as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and a private car driver in Dhaka's Babubazar and Gabtoli areas. He became a criminal at the age of 16 through consuming and trading drugs and other criminal activities, police said.

He used to hide in various places in the country including Dhaka, Kishoreganj, Barishal and Khulna after raping and harassing girls. He even used to rape girls while he was in hiding.

There are more than 10 rape and drug cases against him at various police stations across the country, including Bhandaria. He was even in jail four or five times, according to police records.

There are also a total of six arrest warrants against him in different police stations.

Rab members have said that a legal proceeding in underway against the arrestee.