RAB arrests one in connection to Homayra Himu's death

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested a person in connection with the death of actress Humaira Himu.

The arrestee is Mohammad Ziauddin alias Rufi, RAB Headquarters Assistant Director Al Amin told The Business Standard on Friday (3 November).

According to RAB, Himu was taken to the Uttara Bangladesh Medical College (UBMC) on Thursday (2 November) afternoon by her younger sister Mihir and Rufi.

During that time they told doctors that she was sick. After the examination, the doctors declared her dead.

After that Rufi ran away with Himu's mobile phone.

Homayra Himu died on Thursday (2 November). News of her death was confirmed to the media by Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of the Actors' Equity Association.

"At the hospital, the on-duty doctor declared her dead," he said.

Homayra made her film debut in Amar Bondhu Rashed in 2011. She began acting on television with the series 'Chayabithi'. She started her acting career in theatre in 2006.

She appeared in various TV dramas, including "Bari Bari Sari Sari", "Housefull", "Gulshan Avenue", "Sonaghat", "Chairman Bari", "Batighar", "Shonena Sey Shonena".