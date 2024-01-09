RAB arrests man who opened fire during polls day 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

RAB arrests man who opened fire during polls day 

According to RAB, Shamim is involved in various types of unlawful activities such as extortion, betting, and exerting influence in Khulshi and its surrounding areas in Chattogram

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 03:28 pm
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital aiming to keep the law and order stable and avoid an untoward situation centering the polls to be held on Sunday. Photo: BSS
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital aiming to keep the law and order stable and avoid an untoward situation centering the polls to be held on Sunday. Photo: BSS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested  Shamim Azad, alias Black Shamim, who allegedly opened fire during a clash in Chattogram's Pahartali area.

The weapon used by Shamim has also been recovered during a raid conducted by RAB.

Members of the elite force arrested him from Kumira area in Sitakunda on Monday (8 January) night and recovered a foreign pistol and two rounds of ammunition, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Mohammad Nurul Abshar told media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jahirul Alam Jasim, ward councillor of Uttar Pahartoli and joint convener of the Awami League, told The Business Standard that Shamim is a Chhatra League activist.

Shamim, a former student of MES College, is known as a follower of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Ward Councilor (Pahartali) and MES College Student Union VP Wasim Uddin Chowdhury. Local people also identified him as a Chhatra League activist although he does not hold any position in the party.

When contacted, Wasim Uddin Chowdhury said, "I have been the VP of MES College for a long time, thus, I have a lot of followers. Shamim can be one of them.

According to RAB, Shamim is involved in various types of unlawful activities such as extortion, betting, and exerting influence in Khulshi and its surrounding areas in Chattogram.

Shamim Azad was sued more than five times for weapon-related and other cases and served three prison terms in these cases.

Reportedly, a group led by Shamim Azad tried to create panic among the public by firing shots to disrupt the election environment in the Pahartali Degree College of Chattogram-10 Constituency on 7 January. Shamim was seen firing indiscriminately with a foreign pistol. 

Two persons namely voters Shanto Bara and Jamal were seriously injured in the firing incident.

Top News / Crime

Arson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

4h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

8h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

8h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

1h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

3h | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

4h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

5h | Videos