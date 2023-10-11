RAB arrests main accused in Chattogram Jubo League leader's murder

The RAB-7 has arrested prime accused Khan Mohammad Moin Uddin in the murder case of Jubo League leader Manjurul Islam in Chattogram's Rangunia.

The law enforcement agency said Moin Uddin was arrested on Monday from Cumilla.

Manjurul Islam, a sand trader, was the former publicity secretary of the Rangunia Union Jubo League.

According to RAB, the accused had a long-standing dispute with the victim over the sand trade.

Due to the dispute, the accused had gotten into several altercations with the victim and even threatened to kill him.

On the afternoon of 8 October last year, Moin Uddin opened fire on Manjurul at a sand field, leaving him injured.

Locals took him to the Rangunia Upazila Health Complex for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The wife of the deceased filed a murder case against four people at Rangunia police station in this connection.

Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7 Nurul Abshar said that on the basis of information and with the help of information technology, the main accused in the Manjurul Islam murder case, Khan Mohammad Moin Uddin, was arrested in a raid at a residential hotel under Chauddagram police station in Cumilla district on Monday morning.

He has been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.