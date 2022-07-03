RAB arrests fugitive war crimes convict in Dhaka

Bangladesh

An absconding convict, who was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal on charges of war crimes during the Liberation War in 1971, has been arrested from the city's Kalabagan area.

The arrestee  is AK Aminul Haque alias Rajab Ali, 69.

A team of RAB intelligence force and RAB-2 nabbed Rajab Ali on Saturday night, revealed Rapid Action Battalion's spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin in a press conference today(Sunday).

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Rajab Ali to death for his involvement in the crimes against humanity on 5 November 2018.

He was found guilty of murder, looting, arson, torture and kidnapping in Kishoreganj, Bhairab, Brahmanbaria and Habiganj in 1971.

He formed 'Al -Badr' forces in these areas to assist the Pakistani army and served as the commander of Kishoreganj district.

After independence, he surrendered to the Joint Forces on 18 December 1971.

Five cases were filed against him at Ashtagram police station in 1972. He was sentenced to 40 years in jail in these cases.

But presidential clemency set him free from Dhaka Central Jail in 1982 after 10 years.

Later, he fled to a Middle Eastern country and then went to Pakistan several times.

Rajab came back to Dhaka in 1997.

The investigating agency submitted the chargesheet against Rajab Ali to the International Crimes Tribunal on 27 December 2015.

He was on the run ever since.

 

RAB / War crimes / War criminal

