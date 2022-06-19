RAB arrests death-row convict in plot to murder Sheikh Hasina

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Sheikh Mohammad Enamul Haque, a fugitive death row convict in a case of attempted murder of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj in 2000.

A team of RAB Headquarters' Detective Branch and a team of RAB-1 conducted a search operation in Uttara area of the capital on Saturday night and arrested Enamul.

Enamul, hailing from Kotalipara in Gopalganj, said during primary interrogation that he had a close relationship with Mufti Abdul Hannan, one of the masterminds of the August 21 grenade attack and the then-banned militant group Huji's Emir.

In 2000, he along with Mufti Hannan's younger brother Anis set up a factory of toothpaste, toothpowder, candles and soap called "Sonar Bangla Chemical Industries" in the BSCIC industrial city in Gopalganj.

Mufti Hannan and other militant leaders visited the factory several times in July 2000.

Enamul took part in secret meetings and conferences with Mufti Hannan and other militant leaders.

He took part in the plan to assassinate the prime minister and her entourage through a bomb blast in a conspiracy to overthrow the democratic government of the country according to the plan and instructions of Mufti Abdul Hannan.

In order to carry out the plan they stored explosives and bomb making equipment in the factory under the guise of collecting chemicals for making soap in that factory.

They then created two powerful bombs inside an iron drum and planted a bomb near a public meeting at Kotalipara in Gopalganj district.

Legal action is being taken against the arrested, said RAB.

On 22 July 2000, a powerful bomb was found on the premises of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Government Adarsha College, in Kotalipara, while a stage was being prepared for a public meeting by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A team of army personnel dug up the ground and recovered the bomb weighing 76 kilogrammes. The next day another bomb weighing 40 kilogrammes was recovered.

In this incident, the police filed three cases with Kotalipara police station for the attempted murder of Sheikh Hasina, on the charge of conspiracy for assassination and sedition and under the explosives control act.

On 23 March 2021 a speedy trial tribunal in Dhaka ordered the execution of 14 militants of banned Islamist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji-B) by firing squad.

The death row convicts are: Azizul Haque alias Shahnewaz, Lokman, Yusuf alias Moshab Moral, Moshab Hasan alias Rashu, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Mofizur Rahman alias Mofiz, Mahmud Azhar alias Mamunur Rashid, Rasheduzzaman alias Shimul, Tareq, Wadud Sheikh alias Gazi Khan, Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain Mia, Maulana Amirul Islam alias Jennat Munshi, and Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan.