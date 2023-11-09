RAB arrests Brahmanbaria BNP leader Hafizur Rahman in sabotage cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 12:24 pm

Hafizur Rahman Mollah. Photo: TBS
Hafizur Rahman Mollah. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Brahmanbaria district BNP's convening committee member Hafizur Rahman Mollah today in connection with two cases filed over sabotage.

"He was arrested from the Baganbari area of the district town around 12:30am on Thursday (9 November) and was later handed over to the police," Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aslam Hossain told The Business Standard.

There are multiple cases against Hafizur Rahman Mollah.

Police said he had been accused in two cases of sabotage and had been absconding.

