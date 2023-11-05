RAB arrests BNP Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 10:30 am

Related News

RAB arrests BNP Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury

Altaf Hossain Chowdhury been detained in connection with the case of attack, sabotage and violence on the residence of the Chief Justice, said RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 10:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury has been detained by law enforcement, said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said today. 

Altaf Hossain Chowdhury was arrested from the Tongi area while he was in hiding, RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Sunday (5 November).

The former home and commerce minister has been detained in connection with the case of attack, sabotage and violence on the residence of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He has been brought to RAB headquarters for preliminary interrogation.

The chief justice's residence came under attack when miscreants threw brick chips during the political rallies on 28 October. 

Many BNP activists, including the party's senior leaders, have been arrested and remanded recently over the recent political violence.

Police have detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal among other leaders following deadly clashes that rocked parts of Dhaka and the rest of the country as the party and its allies called for a strike and a three-day long nationwide blockade.

Top News / Politics

Bangladesh / Altaf Hossain Chowdhury / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

2h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

2h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

13h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

12h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

17h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

14h | TBS World