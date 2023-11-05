RAB arrests BNP Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury

BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury has been detained by law enforcement, said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said today.

Altaf Hossain Chowdhury was arrested from the Tongi area while he was in hiding, RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Sunday (5 November).

The former home and commerce minister has been detained in connection with the case of attack, sabotage and violence on the residence of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh.

He has been brought to RAB headquarters for preliminary interrogation.

The chief justice's residence came under attack when miscreants threw brick chips during the political rallies on 28 October.

Many BNP activists, including the party's senior leaders, have been arrested and remanded recently over the recent political violence.

Police have detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal among other leaders following deadly clashes that rocked parts of Dhaka and the rest of the country as the party and its allies called for a strike and a three-day long nationwide blockade.