RAB arrests 8 pirates, seizes arms in Sundarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

RAB arrests 8 pirates, seizes arms in Sundarban

The arrests were made during a special drive conducted in Dakop and Mongla EPZ areas of Khulna on Saturday night

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 04:03 pm
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight pirates during a special drive conducted in Dakop and Mongla EPZ areas of Khulna on Saturday 12 August 2023. Photo: TBS
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight pirates during a special drive conducted in Dakop and Mongla EPZ areas of Khulna on Saturday 12 August 2023. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested eight pirates, including the kingpin of the notorious pirate group known as "Asabur Bahini", and recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition.

The arrests were made during a special drive conducted in Dakop and Mongla EPZ areas of Khulna on Saturday (12 August) night, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin told the media on Sunday (13 August). 

The detainees were identified as Asabur Sana, 43, Md Shariful Dhali, 37, Md Shahin Sana, 27, Md Israfil Sana, 27, Md Shafiqul Islam, 30, Md Rakib Faraji, 22, Sohan Mridha, 19, and Md Akbar Ali Sheikh, 25. All eight of them are residents of different parts of Khulna, Bagerhat, and Narail.

Providing details on the operation during the press conference, Commander Khandaker Al Moin said a group of pirates had abducted several fishermen from Sundarbans' Bhadra River on 23 July and subsequently demanded ransom.

"Following this, RAB-6 orchestrated a mission and arrested five pirates involved in the kidnapping and rescued 14 fishermen. Based on the information provided by the arrested pirates, RAB intelligence surveillance was increased to arrest other pirates.

"In continuation of this, a team of RAB-6 conducted the operation on Saturday night and arrested eight members of Asabur forces. Meanwhile, an array of domestic and foreign weapons and ammunition have been recovered from them," he said.

Preliminary interrogation of the suspects has provided valuable insight into their involvement in piracy, he further said.

As part of the initiative to free Sundarbans from the grip of pirates, RAB has conducted 370 successful operations, leading to the capture of 911 pirates and the retrieval of 2028 weapons along with 42,690 rounds of ammunition. 

The RAB official said an additional 328 pirates from 32 separate groups operating within the Sundarbans surrendered, willingly handing over 462 weapons and 22,504 rounds of ammunition between 2016 and November 2018, in response to RAB's initiatives.

Addressing the current state of affairs, the RAB commander claimed that the formation of large-scale pirate forces within the Sundarbans has been effectively curbed since 1 November 2018.

Every time when there is a sporadic attempt at criminal collaboration arises in the area, RAB acts promptly to thwart such efforts, ensuring the ongoing security and well-being of the region.

Top News

Sundarbans / Pirates / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free