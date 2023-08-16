RAB arrests 7, including chief of armed group involved invidious crimes from Teknaf

RAB arrests 7, including chief of armed group involved invidious crimes from Teknaf

The group has been involved in robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and rape in the Ukhiya-Teknaf area, RAB said

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15 arrested seven people of an armed group including its chief Russel from Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

"They were arrested following an operation conducted in Telkhola Battali hilly area of Palangkhali Union of Ukhiya.  During their arrest, a large amount of weapons, bullets, yaba were recovered," said Major Syed Sadiqul Haque, acting captain of RAB 15, during a press conference organised at RAB 15's office in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (16 August).

The group has been involved in robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and rape in the Ukhiya-Teknaf area, RAB said. 

RAB said 6 locally made single barrel guns, 2 LG, 12 rounds of shotgun cartridges, 7 rounds of fresh rifle cartridges and 1 round of empty cartridges, 1 machete, 20,000 pieces of yaba and 4 mobile phones were recovered from the spot.

Among the arrestees, there are more than 15 cases against the leader of the group, Russel.

"Russel committed various crimes by forming an armed group. Meanwhile, members of Russel's group attacked and opened fire on law enforcement agencies including RAB, police, forest department. After confirming his location, RAB raided the spot," Major Syed Sadiqul Haque said. 

He said that the process of handing over the arrested to the Ukhiya police station is underway.

