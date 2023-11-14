RAB arrests 6 in connection with torching bus in Mohammadpur

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
They were caught from various areas of capital Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 6 people in connection with the torching of a bus in the capital's Mohammadpur area on 29 October. 

A team of RAB-2 arrested them from different parts of Mohammadpur, said a press release.

Among the arrestees, Md Javed, 32, Munna, 26, Md Tarek, 27, Md Rabbi, 26, Osman Gani, 18 were nabbed from the Mohammadpur's Allah Karim bus stand area on 12 November. Another person, Md Harun-or-Rashid, 42, was arrested from a nearby place in Mohammadpur. 

One burned to death, another injured as four buses set ablaze across Dhaka

"To maintain law and order, RAB is working to bring those involved in misdeeds and causing unrest under the law," it added.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the concerned police station for taking legal action against them.

 

