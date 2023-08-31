RAB arrests 5 members of militant group

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five members of a militant group from Khulna last night.

"The arrestees are Md Tariqul Islam, 23, Md Akash alias Abdullah, 23, Tajimuddin alias Jasim Uddin, 21, Ismail Hasan Anik, 20, Md Ripon, 20. They were arrested in various places of Khulna, Bagerhat and Gopalganj districts. They are members of the banned militant organisation 'Ansar Al Islam'. They were carrying out militant activities inspired by the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan," said RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference at the head office of RAB-6 on Thursday (31 August).

"They wanted to establish an Islamic state through the so-called Jihad by misinterpreting various religious texts and Muslims being tortured in neighbouring countries. For this purpose, they used to provide extremist pamphlets and videos of extremist leaders' speeches to the members of the organisation," he added.

According to RAB, the detainees used to collect money regularly from their relatives, different madrasas and members by providing false information about the organisation's activities.

They used to radicalize other members to establish an Islamic state by creating disgust about the judicial and governance system of the country.

Legal action against the detainees is under process, RAB added.